A woman put on a giant inflatable hippo costume so that she could safely hug her mom at a nursing home in Virginia.

The Fox Trails Assisted Living staff came up with the idea of using sterilized suits to allow family members to hug each other, and at the same time avoid Coronavirus spreading — all while bringing a little humor to the situation.

The hippo with her pink tutu greeted her mom. Underneath, the woman also wore a mask and gloves.