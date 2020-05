Susan Tyson is a volunteer puppy raiser for Susquehanna Service Dogs. Tyson watches over a cute litter of Labrador Retriever puppies for the non-profit.

She is using this time during the pandemic to show how service dogs are raised and trained to assist children and adults with disabilities, and she’s doing it all through an interactive live stream.

Tyson gets on the webcam at 1 p.m. daily to add an educational component. Check out puppy cam!