Meet Mae Mali. She is Thailand’s oldest-known hippopotamus at the age of 55. Her name translates to “Mother Jasmine” in Thai.

For her big birthday, she nibbled on the fruit and veggie cake made from zookeepers at the Khao Kheow Zoo.

Hippos have a life expectancy of 40 to 50 years typically.

According to the Khao Kheow Zoo, the 55-year-old Mae Mali gave birth to a number of offspring in her younger years and all 21 of her children and grandchildren can be found in other zoos across Thailand.