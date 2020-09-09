CUTE! New Netflix series follows 11-year-old “Koala Whisperer”

We’ve heard of the dog whisperer Cesar Millan, what about a koala whisperer?

Eleven-year-old Izzy Bee has a special bond with animals, particularly koalas.

The new Netflix series Izzy’s Koala World follows her as she helps her veterinarian mom and takes care of the tree-climbing marsupials.

Izzy and her family live on Magnetic Island, which sits off the East coast of Australia, and is home to hundreds of koalas. The pre-teen and her family nurture them until they’re ready to be released back into the wild. Izzy’s Koala World premieres September 15, 2020.

