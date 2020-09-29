CUTE! Kate Middleton makes s’mores with London Scouts

The Duchess of Cambridge toasted marshmallows around the campfire today as she visited a London Scout group.

The U.K. royal met with members of the 12th Northolt Scout Group in west London and took part in craft and other outdoor activities. The visit marks Kate’s appointment as joint president of Scouts, alongside Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, the Duke of Kent.

Her visit was concluded with the presentation of The Silver Wolf – the highest award made by The Scout Association “for services of the most exceptional character.”