Shadow is a 10-year-old Border Collie/Mixed Breed looking for his fur-ever. If you have a soft spot for senior pets, Shadow is looking for you. He is an older dog with a slightly shy personality. He arrived at the Bedford County Humane Society in late November.

For additional information about Shadow, please contact the shelter at 814-623-8968 any day between 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm.