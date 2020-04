While the London Zoo remained closed to the public, zookeepers have been keeping the resident meerkats busy with an Easter-themed egg hunt!



You can see the zoo’s meerkats — Frank, Dracula, Archie, Penelope, Timon, Aurora and Meko all searching for the brightly painted, edible eggs hidden in their enclosure.

Meerkats are very good at digging. They have long, strong curved claws that they use to dig burrows or find Easter eggs.