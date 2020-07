“Country Time” is bailing out kids who can’t run their lemonade stands this year due to COVID-19.

The lemonade brand’s “Littlest Bailout” program will give one-hundred dollar checks to winning applicants.

To participate, children under 14-years-old have to write an essay about how they’d spend the money. They also have to submit a photo of the lemonade stand sign they had planned to use.