CUTE! Cartoon mascots surprise children in Buenos Aires

Mickey, Minnie and Pikachu surprised hundreds of children in a neighborhood in Buenos Aires Sunday to celebrate Children’s Day.



Kid residents of Fuerte Apache, a neighborhood west of Argentina’s capital, received candies, toys and took pictures with volunteers dressed as children’s characters to forget the Coronavirus lockdown for a few minutes.

The capital Buenos Aires and the surrounding province have been bound by the strictest quarantine measures.

The health crisis has hammered Argentina’s economy driving millions into poverty and leaving almost 6 out of every 10 children and adolescents below the poverty line, according to the United Nations data.