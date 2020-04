Caribbean flamingos ventured outside for the first time this year at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio.

The video shared on social media showed the flamboyant birds making loud sounds as they explored their surroundings. The flamingos enjoyed the outside for the first time since moving to an indoor habitat in the late fall.

The zoo is currently closed due to Coronavirus concerns but they continue to share photos, videos, and updates on the animals via social media.