A 5-year-old’s gift of a toy “baby Yoda” has brought the force to firefighters on the front lines of the Oregon wildfires.



A little boy named Carver sent The Child better known as baby Yoda to first responders in case they needed a friend. In his note Carver says “Thank you firefighters. Here is a friend in case you get lonely.”

There’s actually a Facebook page called Baby Yoda Fights Fires, and it tracks the baby Yoda as it makes its way through the firefighters, keeping them company.