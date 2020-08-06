CUTE! Baltimore Aquarium welcomes baby puffin named “Spaghetti”

Baltimore’s National Aquarium is welcoming the newest addition to its puffins colony.



The tiny chick “Spaghetti” hatched just over two weeks ago. The aquarium posted on Facebook that the little bird has grown a coat of waterproof feathers.



“Spaghetti” will soon join its siblings – appropriately named “Penne,” “Ziti,” “Gnocchi,” “Ravioli,” and “Macaroni.” The pasta-themed older siblings are already on exhibit.



In the wild, baby puffins usually stay in their burrow for six weeks, before heading out into the open ocean.