CUTE: Asian Elephant enjoys a cool nap in the pool

Meet Colonel. He’s an Asian Elephant enjoying a nap and some much needed cooling off in the pool at the Fort Worth Zoo in Fort Worth, Texas.

He may seem fully submerged but if you look closely his trunk is peaking out from the water. He was caught on cam relaxing by his trainer Christine.

According to zookeepers, just a few months ago Colonel was hesitant about getting in the water and would only walk in a few inches and splash around. But thanks to the patience and dedication of his trainer Christine he now loves the water.

Colonel is one of seven Asian Elephants at the Fort Worth Zoo. He’s 29 years old, and weighs about 9,500 pounds.