The video was taken after 12-week-old kitten, Taro, received a vaccination which caused some minor side effects like wheezing and sniffling, his owner said.
“The vet told us not to worry but we’ve been monitoring him closely and he is puurfectly healthy now, and still loves perching on everything,” says Taro’s owner.
CUTE ALERT: Sleepy Kitty leans on coffee mug
