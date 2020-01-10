Cute alert! Rare pygmy hippo born in Chilean zoo

Chile’s Buin Zoo is celebrating the recent birth of a rare pygmy hippopotamus, as part of its breeding program for the endangered species.

The proud zoo’s baby girl Bernardina marks the fourth birth of a pygmy hippo at the Chilean zoo in some eight years.



According to zookeepers, she is in good health and is under the watchful gaze of her mother Coco. An adult pygmy hippopotamus, smaller cousins of the hippopotamus, typically reaches around 30 inches tall and weighs around 551 pounds — about a quarter of the size of a full-sized hippo.