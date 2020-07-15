Cute alert! Meet the San Diego Zoo’s baby Black-Footed Cats

Meet these baby Black-Footed Cats at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park! The kittens — male Ryder and female Skyler—were born to mother Arwen and father Sawyer in April.

They weigh about a pound and half each and will only will grow to be 2 to 3 pounds when fully matured. They are one of the world’s smallest cats.

The name “black-footed cat” comes from the black pads and thick, black hair on the soles of their feet, which help protect them from the hot sand. Although small, they are also sometimes called “the world’s deadliest cat” with their keen sense of hearing and smell. In a single night, one black-footed cat can consume up to 14 rodents and birds.