Four Meerkat pups leave their burrow to explore at the Los Angeles Zoo. These cuddly pups were born May 30, 2020 at during the facility’s closure.

Like all new meerkats, they spent a couple weeks nursing in an underground burrow, and just recently emerged. They are new members of the “mob.” A mob is a bonded group of Meerkats.

Officials hope to reopen the zoo next month, but for now they are sharing videos of these cuties on the LA Zoo’s Facebook page.