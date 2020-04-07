CUTE ALERT: Eastern Black Rhinos playing in the mud!

Playing in the mud is not just fun for pigs but rhinos too!



The critically endangered Eastern Black Rhino who’s just 3 months old started copying his mama by rolling around in the wet mud and having a ball.

The zoo keeper at the Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo in Wales said that the mud rolling protects the rhinos’ skin from the sun and insect bites too.

There are fewer than 650 Eastern Black Rhinos left in the wild so this baby calf’s birth is significant for the survival of the breed under a captive reintroduction European breeding program.