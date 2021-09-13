Cute alert: Adopt Rosita at the Central PA Humane Society today

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Rosita at the Central PA Humane Society! She is a 2-year-old calico looking for her fur-ever home. She is a perfect companion for a home with kids or a single person or couple looking to give her all the love and affection. She was fostered in a home with other cats, but she does prefer her own space. If you’re interested in adopting Rosita, click here.

Don’t forget about the Paws in the Park Fall Festival. The World Famous Disc-Connected K9‘s will perform three shows each day Sept. 18th & 19th. Plus, there will be vendors, a Battle of the Bands competition, and more.

