STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for a delicious recipe to impress your guests or maybe mom on Mother’s Day (it’s on May 8, 2022, this year) then try your hand at this recipe from Maine Bay & Berry Co. in State College, Pennsylvania.

Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar hits the 814 Kitchen with Shaun Knight from Maine Bay & Berry to create a delicious Crispy Cajun Shrimp Fettuccine.

Crispy Cajun Shrimp Fettuccine with an incredibly simple creamy sauce and crispy cajun shrimp with a little hit of heat. This can all be on your dinner table in 20 minutes tops!

Ingredients:

Fettuccine is what I chose to use today, but feel free to use any kind or shape you happen to have lying around. Shrimp – Large, deveined and deshelled.

Cajun seasoning, you can pick it up at your local grocery store and is the flavor key for our entire dish. Flour – We’re just using all purpose today to thicken up our sauce.

To brown our shrimp in, it’s important to use both to achieve a brown butter flavor without burning it. Liquids – We’re using both low sodium chicken broth and heavy cream. You can substitute a lighter cream if you’d like to cut the fat.

Salt and pepper to taste. Garnish – Fresh ground Parmesan cheese and fresh chopped parsley.

Directions: