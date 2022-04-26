STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for a delicious recipe to impress your guests or maybe mom on Mother’s Day (it’s on May 8, 2022, this year) then try your hand at this recipe from Maine Bay & Berry Co. in State College, Pennsylvania.
Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar hits the 814 Kitchen with Shaun Knight from Maine Bay & Berry to create a delicious Crispy Cajun Shrimp Fettuccine.
Crispy Cajun Shrimp Fettuccine with an incredibly simple creamy sauce and crispy cajun shrimp with a little hit of heat. This can all be on your dinner table in 20 minutes tops!
Ingredients:
- Pasta – Fettuccine is what I chose to use today, but feel free to use any kind or shape you happen to have lying around.
- Shrimp – Large, deveined and deshelled.
- Seasoning – Cajun seasoning, you can pick it up at your local grocery store and is the flavor key for our entire dish.
- Flour – We’re just using all purpose today to thicken up our sauce.
- Butter and olive oil – To brown our shrimp in, it’s important to use both to achieve a brown butter flavor without burning it.
- Liquids – We’re using both low sodium chicken broth and heavy cream. You can substitute a lighter cream if you’d like to cut the fat.
- Seasoning – Salt and pepper to taste.
- Garnish – Fresh ground Parmesan cheese and fresh chopped parsley.
Directions:
- Cook the pasta: Cook fettuccine according to package instructions.
- Prepare the shrimp: Sprinkle the shrimp with 1 tbsp of cajun spice and toss well. Drizzle the flour over the shrimp and toss in a bowl to make sure each shrimp is covered in flour.
- Cook the shrimp: In a deep skillet add the butter and olive oil and heat over high heat. Add shrimp and cook on each side about 2 min until crisp. Remove shrimp from the skillet and set aside.
- Form the sauce: In the same skillet add chicken broth and heavy cream. Season with additional cajun spice if preferred and/or salt and pepper. Bring to a boil then add the Parmesan cheese and whisk. Add fettuccine and shrimp back to the pot and toss.
- Finish the dish: Garnish with parsley and additional Parmesan cheese.