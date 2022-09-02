LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cresson Lake Playhouse is about to start performances for their first show of their season on Tuesday September 6th. The 39 Steps, a production that is a mix of a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, with a splash of Monty Python.

Actors, Owen Standley and Ethan Leydig stopped by to talk about the production. Owen says this performance is fun, witty, and fast. Ethan says there are several characters played by only 5 people, so it will keep the audience on their toes.

Performances for The 39 Steps run from September 6th – 11th at the Cresson Lake Playhouse. For details on how to grab your tickets click here or call (814) 472-4333. Tickets range from $16 to $23.

The Cresson Lake Playhouse is located at 279 Shapiro Road in Loretto, PA.