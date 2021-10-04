Create your own fall centerpiece with these tips from the Magpie’s Nest

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you need to create the perfect fall table setting, Nicole and Margaret from the Magpie’s Nest in Bellefonte are here to help!

The owner of the Magpie’s Nest, Margaret Wolfe says you don’t even have to spend a lot to create some nice pieces for your display. “Things like pine cones, leaves, and grasses can easily be found in your backyard,” says Wolfe.

Many of the pieces that you’ll see can be a collaboration of items that were purchased exclusively at the Magpie’s Nest, craft stores, or things from outside.

Margaret’s assistant and designer, Nicole Brown says it’s important to personalize the table setting too. “If you lost your grandparents, and Thanksgiving meant a lot to your grandparents, you can incorporate photos or a display that can help you remember them,” says Brown.

“It’s important to personalize your table and pick pieces that go with your theme, for example if you have a modern farmhouse theme, then pick pieces that will go along with that,” says Wolfe.

The Magpie’s Nest is located at 102 E. Bishop Street in Bellefonte.