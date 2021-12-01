Create a lasting memory & gift a homemade ornament this season with Playtime Pottery

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Blair County (WTAJ) — Playtime Pottery is a Paint your own Pottery studio that offers a wide variety of pottery painting, canvas painting, private parties, and events.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner gets crafty with Kiki Callahan, owner of Playtime Pottery in Hollidaysburg. You can make memories while creating your pottery pieces and then gift them to friends and family this holiday season.

Kiki puts some finishing touches on her stocking ornament and then shows us some finished projects — perfect for any Christmas tree! From mugs to plates, platters, and ornaments, there is something for individuals of all ages to create, cherish, and give this holiday season. Kiki also has some special deals for her ornaments as well! For all the details, head over to her Facebook page at Playtime Pottery.

In the spirit of “gifting experiences” Kiki has also created a 2022 Coupon Book. “This book contains 12 coupons, one for each month, and a bonus coupon for your birthday month. This book is a value of $150, but costs $100. This ensures an experience every month, and an awesome piece of pottery to cherish forever! It’s a win/win and an amazing gift!”