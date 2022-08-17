Cove Cause for Cancer (CCC) is the area’s first non-profit organization with the sole focus on raising funds to help support members of the Blair and Bedford communities “who are going through a cancer journey and in need of financial support.”

Their grassroots effort began in January 2018, when Karen Claire, Tim Guyer, and Travis Russell began discussing ideas, hopes, and possibilities with Juls Bratton, of Girls Night Out Altoona, Inc., for an organization that would focus its efforts predominately on raising funds to help cancer patients in need of financial assistance.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with co-founder Tim Guyer and Chastity Beers, a Committee Member of Cove Cause for Cancer to hear about their organization and the upcoming “Party in the Park” on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

There will also be Cove’s Got Talent on Saturday, August 20, 2022, with amazing performances from talent right here in the 814.