MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Chuck Gojmerac, the Executive Director of Morrisons Cove Memorial Park, talks about one of their biggest and most exciting fundraisers of the year — the Cove Carnival!

Morrisons Cove Memorial Parl has been serving Martinsburg and the surrounding communities since it was first founded in 1915. Years later in1979 the facility was razed and the present recreational community complex was erected creating a space for bowling, indoor skating, a playground, swimming pools, and more.

Now through Saturday, July 16, 2022, you can head over to the Cove Carnival for some family-friendly fun right here in the 814. Check out some of the great events happening this week:

