Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels dies from stroke

Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels has died at age 83. Daniels died of a stroke today at a Tennessee Hospital.

Daniels fused traditional country with southern rock, gaining fans across genres.

He was best known for “The Devil Went Down To Georgia,” with its talking blues style and searing fiddle riff. The folk tale earned him a Grammy for “Best Country Vocal Performance.” It also nabbed him a role in the 1980 blockbuster movie “Urban Cowboy.”

Daniels was a big supporter of the military, making regular appearances for american troops, at times in war zones.

Daniels is survived by his wife and son.