Country Cabin gift shop provides unique gifts for everyone

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — This is the season of gifting, and whether you need a gift now, or at any other point in the year, plan to make a stop at Country Cabin. You can also find the perfect accent for your home.

“Most people tell me they’re shocked when they come in here they didn’t realize it was this big,” says Country Cabin owner, Heather Caracciolo.

“I basically just want to provide a warm atmosphere for someone to come in and maybe pick up a gift for someone special or um just you know like i said just brighten your day,” says Caracciolo.

“It’s a primitive, rustic store that um we carry a lot of handmade uh – we focus primarily on uh trying to get a lot of USA made one of a kind things,” says Caracciolo.

Heather Caracciolo says she has an eye for home decor. “I enjoy decorating it’s truly a passion of mine – so I just thought that it might be a good fit for the next stage in my life.”

She carries unique items like Charlie Bears. “We do have the Charlie Bears they’re a UK line – every bear has a name, a story behind why Charlie designed it – um they’re numbered so there’s limited editions um – I’m like 1 of 108 stores in the country for Charlie Bears um so it’s a very unique.”

She also carries a large display of and Polish pottery. “It’s handmade clay pottery from Poland um it’s all hand painted it’s dishwasher safe microwave safe, oven safe um so it’s very durable a lot of people collect it it’s nice to just have a serving dish or a nice piece.”

But if you’re in a hurry….you can just swing by to admire the windows, which is one of Heather’s favorite things to design. “I love doing the windows – I’ll be honest with you I drive by when I can I’ll leave and loop around. I try to have a theme for each of my windows and like I said it just provides something really nice to look at in the community.”

But when you take a look at the shop, chances are….you’ll have to stop in. “Each of my displays is kind of like set up in their own unique way um so I try to keep like a theme with them,” says Caracciolo. “I try to know my vendors and where my products are coming from.”

Country Cabin is located at 908 Pennsylvania Ave in Tyrone. You can also check out their website or give them a call at (814) 684-2724.