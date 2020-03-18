Coronavirus workarounds: Drive-thru confessions in Maryland

A priest at church in Maryland is coming up with a creative way for people to still go to confession despite the recommended social distancing.



Father Scott Holmer of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Bowie, Maryland offered drive-thru confessions to people in their cars today. He even blind-folded himself for those wishing to not be seen and go “behind the screen.”

Father Holmer also walked the neighborhoods in the area to deliver blessings from outside parishioners’ homes. Like many places of worship, the church has canceled all mass ceremonies until further notice.