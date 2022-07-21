Happy Valley Animals In Need (HVAIN) is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all animals in and around Centre County. Their goal is to provide comfort and care to any animal that needs help. They “work with owners who need a helping hand and good Samaritans who want to reach out to an animal in need.” They also work with other agencies and advocacy groups to share information, resources, and tools that make happy endings possible.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Cindy Viehdorfer from Happy Valley Animals In Need about two cute kittens up for adoption, and their exciting cornhole benefit happening on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Happy Valley Animals in Need provides the following services free of charge:

help with lost and found pets

spay and neutering information

transportation

emergency food assistance

animal law awareness

animal relocation

temporary housing and placement in new homes (HVAIN is not a traditional animal shelter but we do have a limited list of select volunteers who will foster animals in their homes when space is available)