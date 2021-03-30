Cooking up Steak Diane with Passaniti’s Italian Ristorante

We take 814Eats on the road to Passaniti’s in Dysart where Chef “Mikey P” shows us how to make Steak Diane.

If you’d like to try your culinary skills at home, and recreate this Steak Diane — checkout the ingredients below:

1 tbsp melted butter

1 tbsp olive oil

Four 3-oz beef tenderloins medallions

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1 small shallot, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

1/4 cup Cognac or other brandy

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup beef stock

1 tsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley