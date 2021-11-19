Conklin’s Corner holding Holiday Open House this weekend

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check off everyone on your Christmas list by going to one place in Centre county that has just about everything you could need — Conklin’s Corner.

Conklin’s Corner Antique and Gift Barn is located at 670 Tyrone Pike in Philipsburg.

Conklin’s Corner Holiday Open House is this Saturday November 20th from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday November 21st from noon – 4 p.m.

Christmas trees will be available starting on Black Friday.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss