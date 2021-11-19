Conklin’s Corner holding Holiday Open House this weekend

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check off everyone on your Christmas list by going to one place in Centre county that has just about everything you could need — Conklin’s Corner.

Conklin’s Corner Antique and Gift Barn is located at 670 Tyrone Pike in Philipsburg.

Conklin’s Corner Holiday Open House is this Saturday November 20th from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday November 21st from noon – 4 p.m.

Christmas trees will be available starting on Black Friday.