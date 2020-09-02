Congrats! Ed Sheeran and wife welcome baby girl

Ed Sheeran and his wife are new parents. The singer took to Instagram to announce the birth of his first child with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.



Sheeran says Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran was born last week, calling her “beautiful and healthy.”



According to Page Six, Lyra, is Latin for the word “harp” and is also the name of the main character in Philip Pullman’s popular trilogy His Dark Materials, which Sheeran once described in a tweet as “the best books” he’s ever read.



Sheeran and his now wife go way back. They first met at school when he was 11. They reconnected in the summer of 2015 and started dating. He proposed in December 2017, and they married in January 2019.