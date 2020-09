It’s a party of five for Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin. Yesterday the couple shared the arrival of a baby boy on social media.

Hilaria,36, posted a photo on Instagram with the caption “We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier. Stay tuned for a name.”

Baldwin, 62, has a 24-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.