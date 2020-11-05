Conemaugh Health hosts virtual job fair for veterans seeking employment

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Clifford Dull, the System Director of Medical Imaging and Radiation Oncology at Conemaugh Health System about next week’s virtual job fair for veterans.

Conemaugh Health System is collaborating with The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, to

proudly announce a virtual hiring fair for Veterans. This provides an easier pathway for Veterans

to work within the Conemaugh organization who is offering more than 200 placement

opportunities.



Holding this hiring event, specifically for Veterans, during the week of Veterans Day is a

demonstration of how both the VA and Conemaugh are dedicated to this regions Veterans overall

well-being. Each day will target a specific job opportunity for Veterans to apply.

Monday 11/9 at 2:00 P.M. Service Virtual Job Fair (EVS and Dietary)

Tuesday 11/10 at 2:30 P.M. Nursing Assistant and Mental Health Technician Virtual Job

Fair (Behavioral Medicine, Rehab and Nursing)

Thursday 11/12 at 10:00 Technical/Professional Virtual Job Fair (Security and

Laboratory)

Friday 11/13 at 2:00 Nursing (MMC, Miners, Meyersdale and Nason)

To attend the job fair virtually and get more information, click here.