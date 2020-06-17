Company selling robotic dogs that can take on tasks too dangerous for humans

Boston Dynamics is now selling their four-legged robots to businesses. Meet “Spot!” The robotic dog costs $75,000.

Until now, the mechanical pup was only used for things like inspections on construction sites. The company says Spot’s software and design can help you do all sorts of work that might be too dangerous for a person.

Spot is quite athletic, too. It can run about 5.2 feet per second and has cameras for eyes that give it a 360-degree range of vision. It’s dust and water-proof, and can operate in temperatures ranging from negative 4 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit.