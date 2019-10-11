Company says you can literally walk on water in their “Jesus Shoes”

They are calling them “Jesus Shoes.”

For about $1400, they can be yours.

These shoes have water from the Jordan River injected into the soles.

The Brooklyn-based design company bought less than 24 pairs of Nike Air Max 97’s for the “collaborative culture” venture.



In addition to the holy water blessed by a priest — the white kicks feature a miniature crucifix, frankincense scented insoles, and a single drop of blood on the tongue to symbolize Jesus.

The bottoms of the shoes are also dyed a reddish tint to mimic the shoes worn by Popes long ago.

The shoes sold out almost immediately,

