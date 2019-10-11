Company says you can literally walk on water in their “Jesus Shoes”

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

They are calling them “Jesus Shoes.”
For about $1400, they can be yours.
These shoes have water from the Jordan River injected into the soles.
The Brooklyn-based design company bought less than 24 pairs of Nike Air Max 97’s for the “collaborative culture” venture.

In addition to the holy water blessed by a priest — the white kicks feature a miniature crucifix, frankincense scented insoles, and a single drop of blood on the tongue to symbolize Jesus.
The bottoms of the shoes are also dyed a reddish tint to mimic the shoes worn by Popes long ago.
The shoes sold out almost immediately,

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss