Company says you can literally walk on water in their “Jesus Shoes”

They are calling them “Jesus Shoes.”
For about $1400, they can be yours.
These shoes have water from the Jordan River injected into the soles.
The Brooklyn-based design company bought less than 24 pairs of Nike Air Max 97’s for the “collaborative culture” venture.
In addition to the holy water blessed by a priest — the white kicks feature a miniature crucifix, frankincense scented insoles, and a single drop of blood on the tongue to symbolize Jesus.
The bottoms of the shoes are also dyed a reddish tint to mimic the shoes worn by Popes long ago.
The shoes sold out almost immediately,