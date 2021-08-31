Commonwealth Charter Academy is a free public cyber school for kids in Central Pa

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Commonwealth Charter Academy or CCA is a K-12 public cyber charter school in Pennsylvania.

It’s free, and all school supplies are sent to the students’ house for the activities required to complete each classroom activity.

An online education is good for students and families because students can learn at their own pace at a time that works best for the family. Students who need extra help can easily access it, and those who need advanced teaching can get that, too. It’s how school should work.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Roberto Dattorre, Executive Vice President of Operations for CCA about the public cyber school, and more.