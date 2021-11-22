Commonwealth Charter Academy could be the right fit for your child

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania lost a court fight over custody of his three children Monday, two weeks after he took the stand to deny allegations by his estranged wife that he had hurt her and the children.

The decision by a judge in Butler County could affect Sean Parnell’s candidacy in a battleground state that could help determine control of the U.S. Senate in next year’s election.