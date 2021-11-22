Commonwealth Charter Academy could be the right fit for your child

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Commonwealth Charter Academy or CCA is a K-12 public cyber charter school in Pennsylvania.
CCA strives to “help learners gain the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to become productive, happy members of their communities as adults. ” Students receive the same diploma as they would from any other public school in the Commonwealth. CCA also provides your child with all the tools necessary for cyber learning — laptop, mouse, headphones, art supplies, and even supplies needed to complete science experiments and more.
