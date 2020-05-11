Comedic Legend Jerry Stiller passes away at 92

Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller passed away at the age of 92 early Monday morning May 11, 2020. His son, actor Ben Stiller, announced the news on Twitter, saying his father died of natural causes.

Jerry Stiller was well known for his roles on the hit TV shows Seinfeld and The King of Queens.

His career, which spanned decades, also included a long list of roles in hit movies including Zoolander, in which he worked alongside his son Ben. He also worked for decades as a comedy team with his wife actress Ann Meara.