Come get your $30k selfie! Coaches’ Trophy at Penn State Fan Fest

Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy talks to Michael Harker, Spokesperson for the AFCA Coaches’ Trophy.

The trophy is valued at $30,000, featuring an eight pound Waterford Crystal football with an ebony base.

State College is the ninth stop of a multi-city tour for the 2019-2020 college football season, during which fans have the opportunity to see and take photos with the Coaches’ Trophy.

PSU is ranked 7th in the Amway Coaches Poll and have a shot at receiving this trophy at the end of the year.

Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 4:30-7:00 p.m. the trophy will be on display at the pregame Fan Fest area located on Curtin Road.

Fans are invited to stop by and get a picture taken with former Steeler Franco Harris and the Coaches’ Trophy at Fan Fest.

