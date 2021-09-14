Come enjoy live music, food, dancing and beer at the Johnstown Slavic Festival

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Slavic Festival is happening this weekend and guests can enjoy live music, food, craft vendors, and beer from regions of Eastern Europe.

The festival is this Friday Sept. 17 and Saturday Sept. 18 at the Heritage Discovery Center.

Brian Subich, chairman of the Johnstown Slavic Festival and volunteer, Jim Shustrick shared some of their favorite dishes that you can find at the festival.

“There are no Rock n’ Roll bands and pizza stands,” says Brian. “Meaning we try to keep everything as authentic as possible.” Brian says all of the vendors have a focus on Slavic heritage and keeping the traditions alive.

Brian says a large percent of Johnstown’s residents are of Slavic descent. The community of Johnstown created a rich network of churches and social clubs to support their way of life and culture.