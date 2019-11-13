Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy talks to Bob Pennington, real estate broker and owner of Coldwell Banker Town & Country Real Estate about the current market, plus his recent win for the Altoona Mirror’s “Hometown Favorite Real Estate Agency.”
by: Rebecca PetnerPosted: / Updated:
Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy talks to Bob Pennington, real estate broker and owner of Coldwell Banker Town & Country Real Estate about the current market, plus his recent win for the Altoona Mirror’s “Hometown Favorite Real Estate Agency.”