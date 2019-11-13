Coldwell Banker Town & Country Real Estate

November 14, 2019 through January 1, 2020 marks the Subaru Share the Love Event at Stuckey Subaru. The event allows new buyers or leasees to donate $250 to the United Way of Blair County.

Studio 814's Jordan Tracy talks to Matt Stuckey from Stuckey Subaru and Melanie Shildt, the Executive Director of the United Way of Blair County about the promotion.