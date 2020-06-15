Clearfield native’s new book tells the inspirational story of Betty Robinson

Author Allison Crotzer Kimmel has released her new children’s book titled “Unbeatable Betty.”

Illustrated by Joanie Stone, the book tells the story of Betty Robinson. Robinson was the first female Olympic Track and Field gold medalist. While preparing for the 1932 Olympic Games, Robinson was in a horrible plane crash that had doctors telling her she was lucky to be alive and that she would never walk again!

The story follows Robinson’s journey of perseverance and determination to overcome all odds and run again! The book was published by Harper Collins and is available everywhere you buy books!

Kimmel is a Clearfield native who currently resides in Bakersfield, California. See our full interview with her in the video above!