Clearfield Co. Native survives 100 days “Alone” in Arctic, wins History Channel competition

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Roland Welker is one of the premiere survivalists in the world after winning Season 7 of “Alone” on History Channel.

Welker, a Clearfield County native, survived 100 days living off the land in the Arctic and beat out nine other competitors to take home the million dollar prize. He says he felt like he prepared for this all his life. Welker set his first trap at the age of eight in Clearfield County and now 40 years later his experience outdoors has netted him the victory in the “Olympics of survival.”

One of the major moments of Season 7 is when Welker encounters a musk ox! After using all of his arrows, Welker was only left with his belt knife to take down the beast. The meat harvested from the ox was able to sustain Welker for the rest of his time on the show, and more!

Welker and his shelter, named “Rock House”, are being commemorated with a special wine from Starr Hill Winery and a burger at Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub. The “Straight Outta Rock House” wine is a cranberry wine from Starr Hill. It’s an ode to Welker’s time on the show where he collected cranberries in a log at his “Rock House” shelter.

