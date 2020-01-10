Clearfield 16-year-old wins PA Farm Chocolate Cake Contest

Josh Baughman, 16 years-old, won the top prize for his chocolate peanut butter layer cake Saturday at the PA Farm Show. He shows Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy the winning cake! The recipe can be found below.

Ingredients:

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

¾ cup cocoa

2 ¼ teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

½ cup vegetable oil

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla

2 large eggs

1 cup hot water

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare three 8-inch cake pans. Grease bottom and place parchment circle in pan, grease parchment.)

Add the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large mixing bowl, whisk to combine and set aside. Add the milk, oil, vanilla and eggs to a medium bowl and mix to combine. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and beat until well combined. Slowly add the hot water to the batter and mix on low speed until well combined. Divide the batter evenly between the pans and bake for 22-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted comes out with a few crumbs. Remove cakes from oven and allow to cool for 2-3 minutes, then remove from pans and cool completely.

Frosting:

2 cups salted butter at room temperature

1 ¼ cups peanut butter

9 cups confectioner’s sugar

6-7 tablespoons water or milk

6 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, chopped

Directions: Combine butter and peanut butter in a large mixing bowl until well combined. Add about ½ of the confectioner’s sugar and mix until smooth. Add three tablespoons of the water or milk and mix until smooth. Add remaining sugar, mixing until smooth and then more water/milk to achieve desired consistency.

Topping and Ganache:

6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips

½ cups heavy whipping cream

8 Reese’s Cups, cut in half

Crumbled Reese’s Cups

Directions: Place chocolate chips in a heat proof bowl. Heat heavy cream in microwave until just boiling. Pour cream over chocolate chips and allow to stand for a few minutes. Whisk until smooth.

Assembly:

Place first cake layer on a cake board. Top with about 1 cup of frosting and smooth into even layer. Add about ½ of the chopped Reese’s Cups to the top and press into frosting. Spread a small amount of frosting on top so the next cake layer will stick. Repeat for the second layer. Place the final layer on top. Smooth out the frosting on the sides to create a thin crumb coat. Add about 1 cup of frosting to the top of the cake and smooth into an even layer. Frost the sides of the cake and decorate as desired.

Apply ganache to the edges of the cake, allowing it to drizzle down the side. Fill in the top of the cake and smooth ganache into an even layer and allow it to firm about 10 minutes.

Decorate with remaining frosting, Reese’s halves and crumbled Reese’s.

Refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve at room temperature.