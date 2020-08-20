Cinnamon Toast Crunch Seasoning?!

Cinnamon Toast Crunch in a powder form….say what?! The iconic cereal flavor now comes in a handy bottle for topping just about anything with a little sweetness.



“Cinnadust” blends together cinnamon, vanilla, sugar, and graham cracker goodness into an easy to enjoy powder. Try it on ice cream, yogurt, fresh fruit, or as a substitute for sprinkles on a cupcake.



“Cinnadust” will be available at Sam’s Club starting September 1, 2020. It won’t be sold in other grocery stores or online until early next year. So, one more reason to look forward to 2021!