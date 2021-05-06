Cinco de Mayo inspired recipes with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A Somerset doctor is being accused of withholding $7,272 from an employee's paycheck that was to be deposited into her Simple IRA plan.

Dr. Philip Basala, 64, is an OB-GYN in Somerset Township, according to charges filed. In addition to failing to deposit the employee's paycheck into her Simple IRA plan, he failed to make promised employer contributions in 2019.