Cinco de Mayo inspired recipes with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stops by the 814 Kitchen to whip up some cocktails inspired by Cinco de Mayo! Check out these delicious recipes below:
Ginger Beer Margarita
Ingredients
- 3 oz ginger beer
- 1 ½ oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional Tequila Reposado: $22.99
- 1 oz fresh lime juice
- 1 lime wedge
- Coarse salt
Directions
- Salt a rocks glass and fill with ice
- Combine first three ingredients in prepared glass; stir
- Garnish with lime wedge
The Summerita
Ingredients
- 2 oz 1800 Tequila Silver: $25.99
- 1 oz watermelon juice
- ½ oz lime juice
- ¼ oz agave syrup
- 1 pinch fresh cilantro
- Korbel Brut California Champagne, chilled: $29.99
Directions
- Add first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake vigorously and double strain into a flute glass.
- Top with champagne.
Rosé Paloma
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz Don Julio Tequila Blanco: $49.99
- ½ oz fresh lime juice
- 3 oz grapefruit juice
- 2 oz Chandon USA Rosé: $16.99
Directions
- Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice
- Shake and strain into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice
- Top with sparkling wine