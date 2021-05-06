Cinco de Mayo inspired recipes with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stops by the 814 Kitchen to whip up some cocktails inspired by Cinco de Mayo! Check out these delicious recipes below:

Ginger Beer Margarita

Ingredients

  • 3 oz ginger beer
  • 1 ½ oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional Tequila Reposado: $22.99
  • 1 oz fresh lime juice
  • 1 lime wedge
  • Coarse salt

Directions

  1. Salt a rocks glass and fill with ice
  2. Combine first three ingredients in prepared glass; stir
  3. Garnish with lime wedge

The Summerita

Ingredients

  • 2 oz 1800 Tequila Silver: $25.99
  • 1 oz watermelon juice
  • ½ oz lime juice
  • ¼ oz agave syrup
  • 1 pinch fresh cilantro
  • Korbel Brut California Champagne, chilled: $29.99

Directions

  1. Add first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
  2. Shake vigorously and double strain into a flute glass.
  3. Top with champagne.

Rosé Paloma

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ oz Don Julio Tequila Blanco: $49.99
  • ½ oz fresh lime juice
  • 3 oz grapefruit juice
  • 2 oz Chandon USA Rosé: $16.99

Directions

  • Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice
  • Shake and strain into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice
  • Top with sparkling wine

