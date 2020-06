Children’s restaurant and entertainment chain Chuck E. Cheese could be going out of business permanently.



The “Wall Street Journal” reports the company is in talks with lenders to raise $200 million to keep them afloat.

The pizza franchise currently is $1 billion dollars in debt.

In an attempt to make money during the pandemic, the store went under the alias “Pasqually’s Pizza and Wings” on delivery apps — a reference to one of Chuck E. Cheese’s band mates.