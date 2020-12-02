“Christmas Town” the musical brings cheer to those missing live theater with outdoor performances

Get ready for some holiday fun! The Cove Community Theater in Loysburg is hosting an outdoor performance — “Christmas Town” the musical.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Mary Ellen Laird, owner of the theater about the musical adaptation, as well as what theater-goers can expect.

The performance will last about an hour. Attendees are guided by Buddy the Elf himself! Tickets are $8 per person and children 5-years-old and under are free. Call Janet Sell at 814-793-2695 to book your reservations. The first show kicks off Friday December 4th at 6:30PM. For more details head over to the Cove Community Theater Facebook page.

