HOUTZDALE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Joyce Greslick and Tina Stine from Christ the King Catholic Church in Houtzdale, Clearfield County stop by Studio 814 to share the great news of their Patriot Day Festival on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

There will be a $12 Halupki Dinner, which includes, 2 Halupki, mashed potatoes, a veggie, a roll, dessert, and a beverage.

Halupki is a stuffed cabbage recipe popular in Eastern Europe, made with beef, pork, and rice encased in cabbage and drizzled with a thin, sweet tomato sauce.

There will also be Haluski, hot dogs, hamburgers, French fries, desserts, and pierogies for sale. This family-friendly event will also have games for kids, a dime pitch, a cake wheel, and BINGO. Proceeds from the Patriot Day Festival go to Christ the King Catholic Church in Houtzdale. Head out Sunday, September 11th from 11 AM – 5 PM to this great event!